By holding the Pan-Armenian Games in Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed region of former Soviet states, Armenia has threatened the tenuous peace in the area.
Imagine the international outcry if India were to hold a large athletic competition with the Indian diaspora in the Kashmir province. Well, a similar scenario recently unfolded in the volatile South Caucuses with the Pan-Armenian Games kicking off in the disputed lands of Nagorno Karabakh, and hasn’t been much global condemnation. Why not?
Economics may be a factor. Nagorno Karabakh lies within the internationally recognized boundaries of the State of Azerbaijan, a resource-rich country in the Caspian basin. Neighboring Armenia, by contrast, is a landlocked economy claiming war-torn regions like Nagorno Karabakh, home to four successive conflicts since 1988. Nagorno Karabakh and the seven surrounding districts where many Armenians live constitute the self-proclaimed “Republic of Artsakh”.
Karabakh Armenians, with the help of Republic of Armenia forces and, reportedly, Russian armed forces, have successfully captured up to 20 percent of the territory within Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized borders. Since signing a ceasefire agreement, the parties have tried to resolve the conflict peacefully with the help of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minks Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France. No substantial progress has been made. In fact, hostilities resumed in 2008 and 2016, nearly bringing the sides to an all-out-war.
Hosting the Pan-Armenian Games in the disputed Nagorno Karabakh allows the Armenian leadership to declare victory in this historical, ethnic and geographic conflict. This self-declared victory could come with a price—a more muscular military posture from Azerbaijan. Politicizing sports discredits the Pan-Armenian Games as propaganda catered to Armenians at the expense of the athletes competing and progress in peace talks.
Armenia, like many other countries with large diasporas, has invested in significant projects to unify Armenians around the world. Modeled after the modern Olympics, the Since 1999, every two years, the Pan-Armenian Games seek to bring ethnic Armenian athletes in the diaspora to Armenia to generate interest in their homeland and boost tourism. According to Armenian media, the number of Armenian athletes from abroad have steadily grown over the past two decades. According to estimates, 5,300 athletes from 161 countries participated in the Games recently held August 6-17.
This year, the competition for land was staged as a main event. For the first time, the opening of the Games is being held in unrecognized Nagorno Karabakh. Armenia’s new Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, who came to power last year on the heels of a popular revolution, is taking the Nagorno Karabakh conflict into unchartered territory. Although the territory is not recognized as an independent state by any UN member countries and is widely considered occupied, Armenia sought to attract more than 5,000 international visitors to the games, despite the outcry from Azerbaijan and repeated warnings from various governments, including a travel advisory from the U.S. State Department not to travel into a conflict zone.
Nagorno Karabakh and the other separatist enclaves in the region have sought international recognition from UN member states over the last three decades, but to no avail. Tourism incentives and sports competitions like the Pan-Armenian Games are designed to attract attention and potential investments. In the past, Karabakh Armenians have held various tournaments, including football cups among unrecognized states—because no UN-recognized countries would get involved—to boost the entity’s images. None of these games have produced the desired result.
Prime Minister Pashinyan’s speech in Nagorno Karabakh, on the eve of the opening of the Games, speaks volumes about the new Armenian government’s aims. At a rally with thousands of people, Pashinyan delivered a veritable pep-talk to Armenians the world over laying out an ambitious vision for Armenia. The Prime Minister said that by 2050, Armenia would increase its population to at least 5 million people (from about 3 million people), create 1.5 million jobs, and eliminate poverty. He also vowed to start transforming Armenia into an industrial country, increase its gross domestic product 15-fold, and have at least five Armenian technological companies whose worth will surpass $10 billion. Pashinyan said that salaries in Armenia would grow seven-fold. When it comes to security, Armenia would “rank at least in the top 20 list of the most combat ready armies of the world and have intelligent services ranking in the top 10 list.”
This lofty economic vision will only be possible through peace with neighboring Azerbaijan and Turkey. This speech was designed to galvanize the Armenian Diaspora about a future Armenia that annexes Nagorno Karabakh, yet distances itself even further from a peace agreement. Prime Minister Pashinyan, like preceding administrations, understands that the Armenian diaspora with its financial contributions are the backbone of Armenia’s economy and sustaining the presence of Armenian troops in Nagorno Karabakh. These measures appealing to sensitivities of nationalist circles across the Armenian diaspora, should, in Pashinyan’s estimation, generate new investments in the Armenian economy.
Thus, sports in Armenia’s reality are a larger competition for much-needed foreign currency to salvage a struggling landlocked Armenian economy in the wake of growing discontent over the mismanagement of national budget and breaking promises of the revolutionary Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The Pan-Armenian Games medals have been awarded and its athletes have returned to their home countries, the struggle for Nagorno Karabakh will continue. People will resume their lives in a state of neither peace, nor war. In the end, the Games could severely damage the peace process and encourage Azerbaijan to invest more in its army, switching to a more aggressive military strategy. The future will tell what the real outcome of the Games will be, but for now, Armenia might as well bask in the glory of its self-declared victory.
What a silly article. During the past 10 years many different games and tournaments have taken place in Karabakh. These recent games do not change anything. Karabakh has a population of 150,000 and 98% of them voted to leave Azerbaijan and join Armenia. This is the will of the people.
Part I:
The author of this article, Geovanny Vicente Romero, should have investigated this conflict before engaging in an anti-Armenian rant. He gave himself away by employing rhetoric used by Azerbaijan. However, I will respond to Romero based on the content of his writing.
Part II:
It is striking that Romero never provided a shred of background or even a time frame for the claim “Karabakh Armenians, with the help of Republic of Armenia forces and, reportedly, Russian armed forces, have successfully captured up to 20 percent of the territory within Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized borders.” Romero leaves the reader with the impression the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict may have just taken place. The battle took place as the Soviet Union was disintegrating, with a truce signed in 1994. During this period, Soviet Azerbaijan violently began expelling its ethnic Armenian population, including well over a quarter-million from Baku, the Azerbaijani capital. Romero didn’t bother to mention this.
Part III:
Romero didn’t mention that inter-Soviet republic borders were virtually non-existent and the Armenian-populated autonomous region of Nagorno-Karabakh was placed under Azerbaijani jurisdiction by Joseph Stalin. Karabakh Armenians had continuously demanded to be placed under Soviet Armenian authority but to no avail. It wasn’t until the only remaining Armenians under Azerbaijani jurisdiction finally fought not only the Azerbaijani military but Chechen and Afghan Mujaheddin fighters. None of this is and a lot more, remained selectivity deleted by Romero.
Part IV:
Romero makes a false analogy between Indian-administered Kashmir and Nagorno-Karabakh. Beyond the fact that no Azerbaijanis live in Nagorno-Karabakh, Kashmir-Jammu demographically is mixed Hindu and Muslim, Armenians fought and won the right to live in Nagorno-Karabakh, despite Azerbaijani demands. Further, earlier this month India revoked Kashmir’s special status. Armenia cannot do that concerning Nagorno-Karabakh.
Part V:
As for the pan-Armenian games “dimming” the peace process, this is total nonsense. Because Romero doesn’t provide any background on the peace process, he is misleading his readership. This disingenuity is more evident when he adds Armenia’s economic situation as a tactic leading his readers to conclude what he is claiming about Nagorno-Karabakh is not in Armenia’s interest. Romero goes from a CNN reporter to an influence peddler.
Part IV:
Azerbaijan not only claims Nagorno-Karabakh but the Armenian capital, Yerevan, the Georgian capital of Tbilisi and all the land in between. Negotiations are zero-sum; Azerbaijan demands Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians fully disarm themselves and surrender to Azerbaijan the sovereignty they won. No pan-Armenian games taking place in Nagorno-Karabakh will affect Azerbaijan’s negotiating position!
Final Part:
The worst things any author can do is to either pen something without any background knowledge or more egregiously, to intentionally mislead the readership.
Yerevan, Armenia
The real indigenous people who lived in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas were forcefully displaced as a result of Karabakh war during 1992-93. There are more than 1 million Azerbaijani IDPs and still they have not been able to return to their homes. Only these people can decide about the fate of Nagorno Karabakh.
First time in my entire life, I see someone claiming that sport can potentially harm peace. As if those ethnic Armenian athletes were there to organize an attack on Azerbaijan. Instead of criticizing Armenia for holding panArmenian games in Stepanakert, the author should have mentioned that those Athletes were deprived of their basic right to fly to Stepanakert since the Azerbaijani dictatorship is threatening will shoot down civilian aircrafts flying to NK. And the Kashmir analogy couldn’t have been more idiotic. Kashmir is a majority Muslim region seeking independence, NK has been independent albeit unrecognized for almost 30 years.
So the main message is that sport games in Artsakh will turn doves in Azerbaijan into hawks? Peaceful Azerbaijani leadership has been getting ready to accept rights of Artsakhtsis to live in freedom and dignity, and sport competitions in Artsakh have derailed their peacemaking efforts??
Mr. Romero has been fallen another victim of anti-Armenian manipulations. He, or whoever wishes to live under dictatorship, ranked by international human rights watchdogs to be among the most repressive governments, can move and try to enjoy living under the Aliyevs dynasty. Whoever justifies Azeri leadership’s continued attacks on Artsakh and everything Armenian, it’s an issue of personal conscience. Go live in a country, where axe-murderer Safarov is a national hero and example for schoolkids (https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-19499151); where leadership threatens to shoot down any knowingly civilian plane flying in or out of Artsakh (why does it matter is it Artsakh or elsewhere?); go enjoy an environment where wearing a t-shirt of a famous football player of Armenian descent Henrikh Mkhitaryan is enough to be stopped by police… I get the point, it was probably done by Azerbaijani Nostradamus-like sultans in preparation for Pan-Armenian games in Artsakh in 2019..
It takes a little more effort, experience and knowledge to claim expertise in this complicated problem. You don’t comprehend it, so pls stay away, don’t teach how to live, how to build our lives, organize sport and other events for our kids, who deserve the same life as your kids and Aliyev’s kids (one of them future president, by the way).
One has to do his/her homework before touching an issue, which has claimed tens of thousands Armenian and Azeri lives, and potentially can claim even more. Should Mr. Romero taken this issues lightly more serious than… we all understand what, he would’ve been aware, that:
in 1991 Baku launched a full-scale offensive against then-enclave Artsakh in an effort to kill us all;
Azerbaijan rejected all resolutions by the UN to stop offensives;
previously majority-Armenian populated Shahumyan has been completely de-Armenized by Azeri and Soviet troops in 1990, and resettled by Azerbaijanis;
all major victories in Artsakh defense war against aggressors were achieved before Artsakh even had restored land connection with Armenia;
we in Artsakh have already seen on various occasions Azerbaijani leadership’s real intentions towards Artsakh.
We know what Aliyev has to offer us, we have seen it in 1991-1994, and in 2016. But Aliyev and his hotheads who seems to still remain high under oil-euphoria, don’t know what Artsakh and Armenia has to offer attackers now.
Armenians are proud of the outcome of our liberation war. Absolutely. Why shouldn’t we? The world was watching us being killed by much stronger aggressors, then we stood up and kicked their butts. We have been together during the Armenian Genocide, we have been together during protecting the Republic of Armenia, we have been together during the Artsakh liberation war, we will remain together to address any national challenge anyone will dare to offer.
We will make sure our victories continue on a battlefield, as well as in economy, culture and all the spheres of our life. And no one can take it from us. Revanchists in Baku just have to suck it up, relax and forever enjoy their prosperous life (where average salary is lower that that in Armenia, despite all the oils and gas) under his highness the one and only son of his majesty the one and only father of the nation, who really doesn’t give a damn about human lives, Armenian or Azerbaijani.
According to Wikipedia and LinkedIn, Geovanny Vicente Romero is a political strategist, lawyer, columnist (CNN and four or five Spanish publications and the TeleSur TV network, plus a BBC commentator), international consultant, university professor, specialist in public policy and public administration, public relations, teacher, founder and chairperson of the Centre of Public Policy think tank,U.S. election observer, “Paraeducator”, teaching fellow, International WHO/PAHO Consultant, Country and Subregional Coordination officer, Spanish language and cultural instructor, public policy analyst, public affairs and communications specialist, political strategist, expert in governance and security affairs. The above list is by no means exhaustive. For a few months he was the director of the Dominican civil service, is a “Friend of CATO” conservative think tank and taught at the Carlos Rosario International Public Charter School. He also comes highly recommended by Maria Melendez, the mayor of the great metropolis of Municipio Autonoma de Ponce, Dominican Republic.
I think 33-year-old Vicente Romero spreads himself too thin. So it’s no wonder that what he thinks he knows about Artsakh (aka Nagorno-Karabagh) is erroneous. The fact that he is linked to the neocon Cato Institute helps explain his twisted view of the conflict. WARNING: Since he has connections with Ponce (Ponce de Leon found the fountain of eternal life), 33-year-old Vicente Romero might live a few hundred years and continue to pollute many airwaves and tons of print media with similar fake news effusions. So caveat emptor next time you see the Geovanny Vicente Romero byline.
When Azerbaijan allows the 250,000 Baku Armenians to return to their hometown, when Azerbaijan admits Artsakh and Nakhichevan belong to Armenia, when Turkey return Western Armenia and Cilicia to Armenia, then we can talk about Azeris who fled Artsakh and Armenia.
Oh Geovanny is all those things? Impressive. In other words he is currently unemployed?
“Karabakh Armenians, with the help of Republic of Armenia forces and, reportedly, Russian armed forces, have successfully captured up to 20 percent of the territory within Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized borders.”
Spoken like a real amateur and ignoramus. First and foremost, if Armenians “captured 20 percent” of Azerbaijan with Russia, what was to prevent Russia from actually finishing the job, taking over the entire region, and taking control of all the oil? Oh the “powerful” Azeri army stopped the Russians and sent them running perhaps? LOL you people calling yourselves “journalists” paid for by the tin pot dictator of Baku are a real JOKE!
In fact, Armenia was ready to finish the job itself in 1994 and a powerful country stepped in and forced the Armenians to stop. That country was… surprise, surprise… none other than Russia itself – the savior of the phony nation calling itself “Azerbaijan”. As for Armenia taking “20 percent of Azerbaijan” – in the next war hopefully that number will be 100 percent – the only number that can bring real peace into the region.
@Orkhan… “The real indigenous people who lived in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas were forcefully displaced as a result of Karabakh war during 1992-93”
You mean the Nagorno-Karabakh war actually took place in Mongolia??
Azerbaijan’s aims are essentially genocidal, as we shall see:
Fact: For decades, Azerbaijan had been forcing Armenians to leave Artsakh/Karabagh. Had Armenians not resisted this, Azerbaijan would have completely removed these Armenians from their native territory.
Facts: Artsakh/Karabagh is an ancient Armenian territory. In contrast, there was no such country as “Azerbaijan” before 1918. Armenia, however, goes back some 3000 years.
Fact: Azerbaijan did, in fact, completely “cleanse” Armenians from Nakhichevan over the course of years. No Armenians currently live there.
Please view this short film which documents the Azeri military destroying an ancient Armenian cemetery in Nakhichevan: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aip3UyQiIc4
Thus, Azerbaijan aims to cleanse both Armenians and any indication that Armenians are indigenous to the region.