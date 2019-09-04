Pan-Armenian Games Carry Message of Peace, Not War
Posted by Robert Avetisyan | Aug 29, 2019 | Editor's Picks, Europe, News & Analysis, Politics | 28
10 Ways We Pretend War Is Not a Crime and How to Change Them
Posted by David Swanson | Aug 27, 2019 | Editor's Picks, Politics, US, Viewpoints | 1
New York Times Persists in Russia Election Hacking Conspiracy Theory
Posted by Jeremy R. Hammond | Aug 9, 2019 | Editor's Picks, Essays, Politics, US | 8
Is the Federal Reserve Losing Control of the Gold Price?
Posted by Paul Craig Roberts | Aug 8, 2019 | Economy, Editor's Picks, News & Analysis, US | 7
I Feel Sorry for President Trump
by Paul Craig Roberts | Sep 4, 2019 | Editor's Picks, Politics, US, Viewpoints |
All future presidents will have learned from Trump’s fate that their real job is to foment enough American enemies to keep the military/security complex’s budget expanding.
The China Dream Has Collided with Reality in Hong Kong
by Douglas Black | Sep 4, 2019 | Asia Pacific, Editor's Picks, News & Analysis, Politics |
Like many authoritarian movements, the Communist Party seeks to control people because it fears them — and it fears them because it doesn’t understand them.
US Tariff Wars Penalize Chinese Development and African Futures
by Dan Steinbock | Aug 30, 2019 | Africa, Asia Pacific, Economy, News & Analysis, US |
In the coming months, some of the worst collateral damage of US tariff wars will occur in sub-Saharan Africa. The adverse impact is likely to be aggravated by US protectionism, which shuns economic integration in Africa.
Humanity Denied: What Is Missing from the Omar, Tlaib Story
by Ramzy Baroud | Aug 28, 2019 | News & Analysis, Palestine, Politics, US |
Palestinians will continue to endure hardship under racist Israeli laws and policies long after the two Congresswomen’s story dies down.
The Irresponsibility of Small Nations
by Paul Craig Roberts | Aug 23, 2019 | Asia Pacific, Politics, US, Viewpoints |
Without the corrupt and idiotic governments of Romania and Poland, Washington could not resurrect a threat buried 31 years ago by Reagan and Gorbachev.
What Globalism Did Was to Transfer the US Economy to China
by Paul Craig Roberts | Aug 23, 2019 | Asia Pacific, Economy, US, Viewpoints |
The Fed can pump out more money to drive up financial asset prices, but it doesn’t drive up production because the jobs have been sent abroad.
Jewish Settlers Rule the Roost in Israel, But at What Price?
by Ramzy Baroud | Aug 23, 2019 | News & Analysis, Palestine, Politics |
With Jewish settlers dictating the political agenda in Israel and provoking Palestinians in the West Bank, violence is likely to grow in the coming months.
The 2019 Pan-Armenian Games Have Dimmed Prospects for Peace
by Geovanny Vicente Romero | Aug 22, 2019 | Europe, News & Analysis, Politics |
By holding the Pan-Armenian Games in Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed region of former Soviet states, Armenia has threatened the tenuous peace in the area.
President Nixon’s Accomplishments in Protecting the Environment Are Being Destroyed by the Trump Regime
by Paul Craig Roberts | Aug 15, 2019 | Politics, US, Viewpoints |
Richard Nixon is mostly remembered for Watergate, but he also established environmental protections that are being rolled back by the Trump administration.
Manifestos of Hate: What White Terrorists Have in Common
by Ramzy Baroud | Aug 15, 2019 | Politics, US, Viewpoints |
The common thread between violent white males who commit mass killings is a deep indoctrination of racism, anti-immigrant sentiment and hate for Muslims.
The War on Innocence: Palestinian Children in Israeli Military Court
by Ramzy Baroud | Aug 7, 2019 | Palestine, Politics, Viewpoints |
Israel’s military courts must not be allowed to continue their uncontested brutalization of Palestinian children.
An Open Invitation to Tyranny
by Paul Craig Roberts | Aug 7, 2019 | Politics, US, Viewpoints |
An FBI document essentially defines exercise of free speech that doesn’t accept and repeat official and prevailing narratives as a “conspiracy theory”.
The Myths, the Silence, and the Propaganda That Keep Nuclear Weapons in Existence
by David Swanson | Aug 6, 2019 | Asia Pacific, Editor's Picks, News & Analysis, Politics, US |
Remarks in Poulsbo, Washington, August 4, 2019
Tariff Damage Spreading in US, China within Target in H2 2019
by Dan Steinbock | Aug 6, 2019 | Asia Pacific, Economy, News & Analysis, US |
In the second half of 2019, US economic prospects will soften, despite the Fed rate cut, whereas Chinese growth target is likely to prevail. It’s time to prepare for diminished global economic prospects in 2019-20.
More Fake Happy News About Jobs
by Paul Craig Roberts | Aug 5, 2019 | Economy, Editor's Picks, News & Analysis, US |
The claim of a falling rate of unemployment over the past decade is inconsistent with the falling labor force participation rate.
Here Are 5 Big Holes in Mueller’s Work
by Aaron Maté | Aug 2, 2019 | Editor's Picks, News & Analysis, Politics, US |
After determining that there never was a Trump-Russia conspiracy, Mueller showed no interest in investigating why so many high-placed officials said they believed there had been.
