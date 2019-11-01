Help us. I would—and have—helped you. Our Name Is Macedonia. Join us in defending it.
If the West’s anti-Macedonian arguments were applied elsewhere, then the countries—and their people—that declared independence after the Iron Curtain fell would be deemed “brand new”. So, they didn’t have a history before 1991. The Armenian genocide didn’t occur because there were no Armenians. Nameless, non-existent sub-humans were slaughtered by the Turks. All Ukrainians were six years old when the famous “Ukraine is game to you” Seinfeld episode aired. Quite a big accomplishment having been given a starring role on the greatest TV show ever for a brand-new invented nationality.
So tell me why these ridiculous arguments are applied to Macedonia. The artificial “name dispute”, admittedly created by Greece to deny the existence, persecution (and ultimate eradication) of Macedonians, has been deemed a “diplomatic dispute” between the “brand-new” Republic of Macedonia and Greece, Europe’s biggest violator of human rights. Greece wants the world to believe that its claim to Macedonia is “old” while Macedonia’s claim to MACEDONIA is “new”. They want you to believe that the independence declaration of a country is the creation of a people.
To even indulge any of Greece’s arguments is to enable the oppressor. Would you listen to anybody who denies that North American colonization brutalized First Nations cultures? Would you humor a Holocaust-denier? So why has the West allowed itself to be fooled into believing Greece?
Ignorance, for one. Willful ignorance, two. Greece vowed to veto Macedonia’s NATO and EU membership unless it changed its name, so the United States and Western Europe decided to abandon everything that they claim to uphold—democratic principles, respect for human rights, and international law—in order to force through NATO membership for Macedonia.
Let’s not forget though, that Bulgaria, Albania, and Serbia have all made claims to Macedonia, so how can Macedonia be Greek, Bulgarian, Albanian and Serbian all at once? This one is easy to remember—Macedonia is MACEDONIAN.
I shouldn’t have to, but I’ll elaborate. The world, oppressors included, acknowledge that Macedonia was partitioned after the Balkan Wars of 1912/13 among the aforementioned countries. Each began campaigns aimed at wiping out any trace of Macedonia and Macedonians. Greece, ironically, was the loudest Macedonia-denier, until it executed a shocking propaganda switch in 1988 and decided to start claiming Macedonia’s name. Of course, it still bellows about our non-existence as a people and strives to make that a reality…
So this is not a “dispute” between the Republic of Macedonia and Greece. It is cultural genocide against all of Macedonia and all Macedonians. The Western-imposed “Prespa Agreement” (that nobody agreed to) changes Macedonia’s name to “North Macedonia” and denies Macedonians’ rights to our own identity. Article 7(2) hands over the term “Macedonia” to Greece. Article 8(5) mandates that a panel of Greek diplomats rewrite Macedonian history and that Macedonian textbooks be rewritten. Put yourself in our shoes. Try telling me that I’m suddenly a “North Macedonian”. And stop pretending that the birth of a nation-state is the birth of a nation.
But where were Greece’s claims to Macedonia before 1988? Nowhere. Greece removed any reference to Macedonia after its annexation of Macedonian territory. The newly-acquired land was renamed “Northern Greece” and one could not dare utter the “M” word without facing dire consequences—including another “M” word: murder. And think about this for a second: Macedonian folk songs are filled with references to the tragic partition and brutalization of our land and people. At my wedding, my friends joked with me that every song seemed to have the word “Macedonia” in it. Yet, not one Greek folk song even mentions Macedonia. If Macedonia was “always Greek”, I guarantee you that Greece’s superiority complex would make sure you “knew it” in every way possible. Growing up in Toronto, all Macedonians ever heard from Greeks is “there’s no such thing as Macedonia”. It is Greece’s claim to Macedonia that is brand new—not Macedonia’s rightful claim to our own name.
I think you get the point, but here are a few more tragically “fun facts”:
- Upon annexation of Macedonian territory, Greece changed the names of all Macedonian people, villages and cities into Greek through Decree No. 332/1926 and Law No. 87/1936. All of Macedonia had been under ruthless foreign occupation hundreds of years prior, yet all names remained Macedonian. So if Macedonia was “always Greek”, these names would have already been Greek.
- When Macedonian immigrants began arriving in North America in the late 1800s, their Ellis Island and Pier 21 documents stated MACEDONIAN as their nationality despite still being under Ottoman occupation. The “Prespa Agreement” would have people rushing to Staples to see if Liquid Paper is still sold in 2019 so “Macedonian” can be replaced with something else…
- My great-grandfather was born in 1903 under Turkish occupation. He stayed Macedonian under Greek occupation. He remained Macedonian when he moved to Canada. No amount of Western-enabled Greek (and Bulgarian) persecution should, or can, rewrite history and change who he always was—and who we are.
And my 96-year old grandmother. I recently visited her in the hospital, where she has, thankfully, recovered from an illness. She was trying to speak English to the staff, the exact same way she always has—broken and charming. She told the doctor that he is “good boys” (yes, plural); she told one of the nurses, “You good girl”; and another one who was leaving a few hours later, “I miss you too much”, even though she was still there. They all called her “Baba” (Macedonian for “grandmother”). As my Baba always says, “Site me milve” (“everybody loves me”). I get my slight overconfidence problem from her. (Is that really a problem?) So how would you like to tell her that all the hardship she endured at the hands of Greek oppressors—simply for being Macedonian—is now being erased and she is being given a new identity? Hit me up on Twitter and we’ll set something up.
I get my pride in being Macedonian from my Baba, my parents and all of my ancestors. I get my drive to save my ethnic group from…actually, wouldn’t you have the same drive if your ethnic group was being eradicated? Help us. I would—and have—helped you. Our Name Is Macedonia. Join us in defending it.
The truth about Macedonia must be told to humanity so that everyone understands that we are the oldest civilisation in Europe whose history, culture, language and identity has been stolen by colonial land grabbing and made up states like Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia and Albania. Shame on the corrupt political elites in the West for colluding with our oppressors in order to advance their own geo-political and economic interests.
Thank you for your thoughts. The Balkans were a terrible region for everyone in the 20th century. My mother, now deceased, was Greek Macedonian born in Thessaloniki, a tired city in constant flux. Your statements regarding Greece’s eliminating the word “Macedonia” is far from my experience growing up in Greece. While you are certainly privy to sharing the painful story of a rightly proud people it might be inappropriate to make assumptions or read one-sided history about the other people who share the region. Our collective histories, for better or for worse, are intertwined and share a region that has has a tumultuous history, as you well point out. I hope that Europe’s peoples can begin to find common ground and celebrate both their differences and similarities. A good place to start, as I have discovered in conversations with my Turkish friends, is to critically look at the histories that are written by each country. You might find all sorts of tainted differences in what each country’s history books call “facts”.
My Macedonian family was from the village of Zhelevo, now largely abandoned, before immigrating to Canada. I met my Baba and Dedo in the Village in 1963. They died a few years later. They never spoke Greek and never learned the language that was imposed upon them by the unrelenting Greek oppressors. Sadly Greek efforts to eradicate the Macedonian language in Northern Greece has largely been successful. This past summer I visited the town of Lerin aka (Florina according to the Greeks). Macedonian was no where to be heard in public discourse. Clearly there are individuals who still speak Macedonian but do not do so in the community. Years of oppression and imposed shame has has achieved the desired outcome that the Greeks have perpetuated. I fear that in a generation or two the Macedonian language will be forgotten.
The Greek goal of cultural and linguistic genocide has been accomplished in the the conquered lands of Macedonia. They fear the notion of a Macedonian Republic existing on their border. The insidious attempts to devalue and undermine the people of the Republic of Macedonia by imposing a name change or paranoid historical revisionism will certainly fail. Long live the Republic of Macedonia.
You can try to re wright history all you want, the propaganda will not work
Answer me one simple question, do you know where Bergina is?
If you know that then you know where Macedinia is :)
To the rest of the people here please search Bergina Greece and you will find the truth.
Greek history and owner ship of the true geographical region of Macedonia never existed prior to 1913 nor was the language they spoke Greek and customs according to Greek history Macedonians were just barbarians of the North and never a Greek city state .with its own kingdom …. Greeks wanted owner ship of Melbourne Australia…because there is more Greeks their than Greece
The grand father of Alexander the great participated in the Olympic games. If he was allowed to participate, that means that he was (at least considered to be) Greek. My wife is from North Macedonia. An uncle of hers, wrote in a book all the traditional songs that his grandmother was singing to them. Not one of them has the word Macedonia. “Macedonians” are victim of Russia’s attempt to acquire another pressure point against the West and one more access to the sea.
We are Macedonians because our Gran-Grandfathers told us so and that’s how we feel.
There are hundreds of old songs mentioning Macedonia and there is nothing in the cultural heritages of neighboring countries.
Our collective memory is that we are Macedonians not that someone told us so.
About Bulgarians I have only simpathy because more than 60% they are refugees from Macedonia and of course there are original Tatars originating from Kubrat Kan also there are Turkish and Gypsies but the collective memory is that they are Bulgarians and we love them as our closest nation our brothers, but we don’t want to change their national feeling to be Bulgarians, it is their right.
Opposing the right of a man to self declare him self as he feels like, is a little sick in 21-st century don’t you think?
“…so how can Macedonia be Greek, Bulgarian, Albanian and Serbian all at once?“
If i as a native born,raised and living in Macedonia can a have a word in this discussion. I would like to tell the macedonian diaspora to stop with their “help” to save the macedonian identity because it is a lost cause. They are just rubbing salt on our wound,nobody wanted to change the name or anything similar .It was done to serve as a fresh page in our nation’s history and a starting point for economic growth .Because of the poverty,low level of development in our country and of course the massive corruption which ruined our economy. Im in my early twenties and half of my friends left to live abroad,and the other half is just waiting for a good opportunity.The last thing in the mind of our youth is the identity, something to expect to happen if ur wages are a joke (300-400 dollars).I dont think many members of the diaspora can relate to being in such bad poverty.Would u still be concerned with the identity question if u were offered a better life? Our country has bad relations with our neighbours which after so many years we are trying to improve. Taking these kinds of action to save our identity blah blah..only sparks the fire of a political war,the political parties in our country are profiting from instability,and remember NO MACEDONIAN WANTS TO CHANGE THEIR NAME BUT A NAME ON A PASSPORT OR A DOCUMENT WONT CHANGE THE FACT THAT A FAMILY WITH AN AVERAGE INCOME CANT AFFORD BASIC NEEDS ,STOP WITH USING NATIONALISM TO CREATE REVOLT AMONGST PEOPLE
We want change,better life,more opportunities not some rich people saying “here be our slaves and i will say your the son of alexander the great”
TALK TO SOMEONE SMART WHO LIVES IN MACEDONIA ASK IF THE NAME CHANGE IS A REAL PROBLEM
OR IS IT THE 40 YEAR GAP IN DEVELOPMENT OF HOSPITAL’S ,SCHOOLS AND ETC.
Macedonian where part of the Olympics & many more strictly Greek only events.